Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Gets Multiplayer Trailer

Bandai Namco has released the multiplayer trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Here is an overview of the multiplayer mode:

The art of aerial dogfighting is one of the most dynamic forms of combat, experienced in three dimensions, setting the stage for a highly unique and challenging battleground. Now, with Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown‘s multiplayer mode, players can enter dogfights with their friends and coordinate battle strategy to take out opposing players.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown‘s multiplayer mode will consist of two gameplay variants; the first variant takes on a team death match format featuring four-versus-four dogfights. The second multiplayer variant takes on a traditional death match format, enabling up to eight players to blow each other out of the sky. In both multiplayer modes, only players with skill, guile, and determination will taste victory!

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019 and for Windows PC via Steam on February 1, 2019.

