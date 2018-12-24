Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops UK Charts in Week Before Christmas - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained at the top spot on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending December 22. This is the week before Christmas and the second to last week in 2018.

FIFA 19 and Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII remain in second and third, respectively. Battlefield V jumped three spots to fourth. Most games in the top 10 saw a sales boost.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Battlefield V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spyro Reignited Trilogy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Forza Horizon 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles