Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Release Date Revealed for North America

posted 4 hours ago

XSEED Games announced Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on January 22, 2019. The PlayStation 4 version will be available in a Tailor-Mode edition for $49.99 and a At the Seam edition for $79.99.

It was announced Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will launch in Europe and Australia on the PlayStation 4 on January 18, 2019 and Windows PC via Steam on January 22, 2019.

