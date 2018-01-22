Monster Hunter: World Trophy List Revealed - News

Monster Hunter: World will release this Friday and now the Trophy list for the PlayStation 4 version of the game has been released.

View the complete Tophy list below:

Name Description Trophy Conqueror of the New Word Unlock all trophies for Monster Hunter: World Platinum Welcome to the New World Earn the right to take on two-star assignments Bronze Nothing Stops This Commission Earn the right to take on three-star assignments Bronze Defender of Astera Earn the right to take on four-star assignments Bronze Into the Deep Earn the right to take on five-star assignments Bronze Death Begets Life Successfully guide Zorah Magdaros Bronze The Empress of the Highlands Earn the right to take on seven-star assignments Bronze The Sapphire Star Solve the mystery of the Elder Crossing Silver The Hunter’s Life for Me Complete 50 optional quests Bronze An Inquisitive Mind Complete your first investigation Bronze The Franchise Hunter Complete 50 investigations Bronze Step into the Arena Complete your first arena quest Bronze Nowhere to go but Up Complete 50 arena quests Bronze New World Settler Establish five camps Bronze The Art of Camouflage Escape the Jagras pack by hiding in some shrubs Bronze Angling for a Bite Catch your first fish Bronze Mmm, So Tasty Cook your first well-done steak Bronze The Bigger They Are… Mount your first monster Bronze A Living Fossil Capture a fish known as “the living fossil” Silver Snuggles for All Capture a fluffy, snuggly creature Silver Commissioned Work Obtain 100,000 research points Bronze Bourgeois Hunter Possess 1,000,000 zenny Bronze Bristles for All Capture a stiff, bristly creature Silver Rainbow Bright Capture a creature that glitters like a rainbow Silver Impregnable Defense Obtain five highly rare pieces of armor Bronze Power is Everything Obtain five highly rare weapons Bronze Movin’ On Up Move into an upgraded room Bronze First Friends Befriend your first Tailraider Bronze Bosom Buddies Become fully proficient with any Palico Gadget Bronze Monster Ph.D Research everything about almost every monster Silver Temper Tempter Hunt your first tempered monster Bronze Indomitable Hunt 50 tempered monsters Silver Minatare Crown Record your first miniature crown in your hunting log Bronze Miniature Crown Collector Obtain a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in your hunting log Silver Miniature Crown Master Obtain a miniature crown for almost every monster in your hunting log Gold Giant Crown Record your first giant crown in your hunting log Bronze Giant Crown Collector Obtain a giant crown for 10 or more monsters in your hunting log Silver Giant Crown Master Obtain a giant crown for almost every monster in your hunting log Gold Capture Novice Capture your first monster Bronze Capture Pro Capture 50 monsters Silver Elderslayer Slay 50 elder dragons Bronze Monster Slayer Hunt 100 large monsters Bronze Monster Hunter Hunt 500 large monsters Silver HELP! Fire an SOS flare for the first time Bronze I Am the Reinforcements Respond to an SOS flare, and help complete 10 quests Bronze Hunters United Complete a quest via multiplayer Bronze Hunters United Forever Complete 100 quests via multiplayer Bronze Spreading the Word Collect over 50 Guild Cards Bronze Established Hunter Reach hunter rank 100 Bronze

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26 and for Windows PC in fall 2018.

