Monster Hunter: World Trophy List Revealed

Monster Hunter: World will release this Friday and now the Trophy list for the PlayStation 4 version of the game has been released.
Read the Day One patch notes here.
View the complete Tophy list below:
|Name
|Description
|Trophy
|Conqueror of the New Word
|Unlock all trophies for Monster Hunter: World
|Platinum
|Welcome to the New World
|Earn the right to take on two-star assignments
|Bronze
|Nothing Stops This Commission
|Earn the right to take on three-star assignments
|Bronze
|Defender of Astera
|Earn the right to take on four-star assignments
|Bronze
|Into the Deep
|Earn the right to take on five-star assignments
|Bronze
|Death Begets Life
|Successfully guide Zorah Magdaros
|Bronze
|The Empress of the Highlands
|Earn the right to take on seven-star assignments
|Bronze
|The Sapphire Star
|Solve the mystery of the Elder Crossing
|Silver
|The Hunter’s Life for Me
|Complete 50 optional quests
|Bronze
|An Inquisitive Mind
|Complete your first investigation
|Bronze
|The Franchise Hunter
|Complete 50 investigations
|Bronze
|Step into the Arena
|Complete your first arena quest
|Bronze
|Nowhere to go but Up
|Complete 50 arena quests
|Bronze
|New World Settler
|Establish five camps
|Bronze
|The Art of Camouflage
|Escape the Jagras pack by hiding in some shrubs
|Bronze
|Angling for a Bite
|Catch your first fish
|Bronze
|Mmm, So Tasty
|Cook your first well-done steak
|Bronze
|The Bigger They Are…
|Mount your first monster
|Bronze
|A Living Fossil
|Capture a fish known as “the living fossil”
|Silver
|Snuggles for All
|Capture a fluffy, snuggly creature
|Silver
|Commissioned Work
|Obtain 100,000 research points
|Bronze
|Bourgeois Hunter
|Possess 1,000,000 zenny
|Bronze
|Bristles for All
|Capture a stiff, bristly creature
|Silver
|Rainbow Bright
|Capture a creature that glitters like a rainbow
|Silver
|Impregnable Defense
|Obtain five highly rare pieces of armor
|Bronze
|Power is Everything
|Obtain five highly rare weapons
|Bronze
|Movin’ On Up
|Move into an upgraded room
|Bronze
|First Friends
|Befriend your first Tailraider
|Bronze
|Bosom Buddies
|Become fully proficient with any Palico Gadget
|Bronze
|Monster Ph.D
|Research everything about almost every monster
|Silver
|Temper Tempter
|Hunt your first tempered monster
|Bronze
|Indomitable
|Hunt 50 tempered monsters
|Silver
|Minatare Crown
|Record your first miniature crown in your hunting log
|Bronze
|Miniature Crown Collector
|Obtain a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in your hunting log
|Silver
|Miniature Crown Master
|Obtain a miniature crown for almost every monster in your hunting log
|Gold
|Giant Crown
|Record your first giant crown in your hunting log
|Bronze
|Giant Crown Collector
|Obtain a giant crown for 10 or more monsters in your hunting log
|Silver
|Giant Crown Master
|Obtain a giant crown for almost every monster in your hunting log
|Gold
|Capture Novice
|Capture your first monster
|Bronze
|Capture Pro
|Capture 50 monsters
|Silver
|Elderslayer
|Slay 50 elder dragons
|Bronze
|Monster Slayer
|Hunt 100 large monsters
|Bronze
|Monster Hunter
|Hunt 500 large monsters
|Silver
|HELP!
|Fire an SOS flare for the first time
|Bronze
|I Am the Reinforcements
|Respond to an SOS flare, and help complete 10 quests
|Bronze
|Hunters United
|Complete a quest via multiplayer
|Bronze
|Hunters United Forever
|Complete 100 quests via multiplayer
|Bronze
|Spreading the Word
|Collect over 50 Guild Cards
|Bronze
|Established Hunter
|Reach hunter rank 100
|Bronze
Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26 and for Windows PC in fall 2018.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
