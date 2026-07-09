Palworld 1.0 Launch Trailer Released - News

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Pocketpair has released the 1.0 launch trailer for Palworld as the game will be leaving Early Access on July 10.

View the trailer below:

Palworld first released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2024, and for the PlayStation 5 in September 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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