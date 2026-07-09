Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Demo is Now Available - News

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it has released a demo for the Nintendo Switch 2 game, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, on the Nintendo eShop. The demo features the early stages of the game.

Update 1.0.2 was also released for the game. It adds the ability to carry over save data from the demo, as well as fixes other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is available for the Nintendo Switch 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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