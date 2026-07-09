Turn-Based Strategy RPG Prelude: Dark Pain Launches in Early Access on July 27 for PC - News

/ 486 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Firesquid and developer Quickfire Games announced the dark turn-based strategy RPG, Prelude: Dark Pain, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on July 27.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Prelude: Dark Pain is a turn-based tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy world. Lead a group of heroes to save the world of Statera and its inhabitants from an ancient evil that has afflicted them for generations.

Customize Your Team

More than 20 playable heroes, each with two talent branches and a pool of 25 skills. Design your squad and manage both your resources and your team of heroes in and out of battle.

In each battle, players will lead a group of up to five heroes. Choose your DPS, Support, Assassins and many more from 8 classes – the future of Statera depends on your strategies!

Each skill has its own characteristics. Equip the ones you are most interested in to create powerful combos in every battle.

An Evil Lurks

Prelude: Dark Pain takes place in the world of Statera, a territory ravaged by the Dark Pain. The Order of the Ashen Crusade rules with blood and terror over a great extension of this territory while praying to the Lord of Pain. However, there are still free people who fight against the lurking evil.

The World of Statera

Assume the role of Soren, an ancient warrior transformed into a blacksmith, who will mark the steps of a great revolution. With the help of Tizon, Tammais, Maya and other people fighting against oppression, Soren will have to defeat his enemies… and also the evil that awaits behind the veil’s gaps.

The reality of Statera is being torn apart due to the chaos caused by the Order of the Ashen Crusade, which is also causing tears in the veil. Through these rifts, the creatures of Pain can break through their reality to invade the people of Statera.

Players will have to make important decisions that will influence both the main story and the heroes that can be recruited in battle. You may miss some of them because of your previous choices!

There will be more than 20 different cultures scattered throughout Statera. Many of them are hostile, guaranteeing more than 70 different enemies to face. You’ll also find final bosses among them!

Stories

In addition to the main story, Prelude: Dark Pain will be loaded with sidequests that we have called WORLD MISSIONS. These will expand the game’s lore and will be vital to recruit more heroes.

Manage Your Base

Players will be able to manage their settlement to craft weapons and equipment, as well as send heroes on different raids to save free villages, search for resources or spy on rivals. But be warned: the heroes sent out can’t be summoned into battle for a while, so plan accordingly!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles