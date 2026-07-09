MMORPG Fiesta Online Coming to Consoles - News

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gamigo announced it will be releasing the MMORPG, Fiesta Online, for consoles - the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. The specific generation for each brand wasn't revealed.

The game first released for PC in November 2007.

"Fiesta Online has always been about the adventures and friendships players create together," said gamigo senior product manager Michael Ha Cheng. "Bringing the game to consoles opens the world of Isya to a new audience while giving longtime players another way to experience it."

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Console players will create their own hero and embark on adventures throughout the magical world of Isya. Along the way, they can complete quests, battle monsters, explore dangerous dungeons, join guilds, and forge lasting friendships with fellow adventurers.

Players can choose from six character classes—Fighter, Cleric, Archer, Mage, Trickster, and Crusader—offering close-range, long-range, damage-dealing, defensive, and supportive playstyles. Those looking to adventure together can also participate in Kingdom Quests, unique group battles that bring together up to 20 players to defeat powerful monsters and earn valuable rewards.

Choose Your Class

Explore Isya as one of six distinct character classes. Battle at close range as the Fighter or Trickster, strike from afar as the Archer or Mage, support allies as the Cleric, or wield the power of light as the Crusader.

Adventure Together

Complete quests, hunt monsters, explore dungeons, develop your character, and meet new allies throughout the colorful fantasy world of Isya.

Take on Kingdom Quests

Join up to 20 players in unique group battles against powerful monsters to earn experience and valuable rewards.

Build Your Community

Join a guild, learn from an experienced player or guide a newcomer through the Master and Apprentice System, and celebrate an in-game wedding with another adventurer.

Complete Daily Challenges

Take on daily quests to earn fame, bonuses, and other rewards that will help strengthen your character.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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