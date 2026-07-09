The Guild: Europa 1410 Early Access Release Delayed to September - News

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Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Ashborne Games have announced the Early Access release date for The Guild: Europa 1410 has been delayed from July 16 to September. It will launch for PC via Steam.

Read the message from the developers below:

First of all, a big “Thank you!” goes out to all players who checked out the demo of The Guild: Europa 1410 during Steam Next Fest. Out of more than 4,000 demos featured, The Guild: Europa 1410 was the 25th most played one—that is amazing! We saw tens of thousands of aspiring medieval tycoons get ready to start their businesses and lay the foundations of a dynasty that spans generations.

We’re equally grateful for the detailed, extensive feedback that thousands of you shared with us. It’s already helping us understand even better what players expect from The Guild: Europa 1410 as it heads toward Early Access. Based on what we’ve learned from the demo, we’ve decided to move our Early Access release date from July 16 to September 2026.

Originally, we planned to release our first Early Access content update in September. Instead, that content—plus some extras—will now be part of the Early Access launch itself.

This shift doesn’t change the roadmap we’ve committed to. Multiplayer, additional maps and professions, and deeper mechanics around economy, politics, and dynasty progression are all still planned for after launch. We’ll share more details in our roadmap ahead of the Early Access release.

What’s new in the September build:

One new map that acts as a tutorial area.

User interface improvements for a more cohesive, immersive experience—including automation options for recurring business tasks.

More and better animations to properly depict the activities of workers and citizens in your city.

Support for several languages, some text only, some including voice-overs.

We know that there has been a lot of excitement and curiosity regarding Early Access release, and we appreciate your patience while we keep on working on the game. In the meantime, keep an eye out for an upcoming update for the The Guild: Europa 1410 demo, where you’ll get a first look at several of these improvements for yourselves.

We’d like to thank all players once more for being part of this journey—we can’t wait to start our legacy together in September!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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