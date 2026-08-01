CloverPit Launches August 13 for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, and PS4 - News

/ 462 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Future Friends Games and developer Panik Arcade announced the slot machine roguelite horror game, CloverPit, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on August 13 for $4.99 / €5.99 / £4.99.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the Switch and PlayStation release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

CloverPit is the demonic lovechild of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette, a roguelite that traps players in a hell of their own creation. Locked in a rusty cell with a slot machine and an ATM, you must pay off your debt at the end of each round, or fall to ruin—literally!

Manipulate the slot machine to earn extra coins. Turn the odds in your favor with various prizes and charms that trigger big big combos, snowballing into a dazzling lucky run. Bend the rules, break the game, and pay off your captor long enough to earn a shot at freedom.

Features:

A gripping roguelite where every round could be your last!

Meta-progression, multiple endings and unlockable power-ups!

Push your score to new heights in Endless Mode!

A hellish escape room atmosphere!

Over 150 items and synergies to boost your luck!

A sinister tale of addiction and escape!

P.S. Is This Gambling?

Hell no! CloverPit is a roguelite horror game, and not a slot machine simulator. Our slot machine is designed to be broken and ultimately overcome, and will never ask you for real money!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles