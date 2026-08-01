Virtual Boy's D-HOPPER and ZERO RACERS Coming to Nintendo Switch Online on August 4 - News

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Nintendo announced two Virtual Boy games - D-HOPPER and ZERO RACERS - will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup via the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics app and will be able to be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via the on August 4.

View a trailer of the games below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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