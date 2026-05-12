Roguelite City-Builder Kingfish Announced for Consoles and PC - News

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Developer Firevolt has announced two-player cooperative roguelite city-builder, Kingfish, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

"The King and Fish both have incomplete information, and it creates this great dynamic of working together despite having completely different perspectives on the same situation," said FireVolt. "We wanted to bring a fresh take on city builders, blending real-time strategy and third-person action in an asymmetric cooperative experience."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Kingfish is a two-player roguelite cooperative city-builder about managing and defending a kingdom on the back of an ancient leviathan.

Assume one of two roles in a world covered in a vast ocean filled with monsters and other dangers – Play strategically from above as the giant fish which doubles as the land for the kingdom. Manage resources, build structures, and provide support on the battlefield. On the ground which doubles as the back of the massive seabeast, guide the young King, gathering resources and fighting enemies in real-time combat.

If King and Fish will survive, they must coordinate and each play their roles. As King, manage the details of life on the back of a giant fish and manage the unique villagers. Pay attention to their needs and preferences to raise morale and have a fighting force ready when it’s time for battle, then respond to immediate invading threats.

Or become the far-seeing Fish and look to the bigger picture – nearby dangers in the sea, resource production, and the layout of the city. Expand the city and organize workers to meet production goals. Alert the King to hostile forces approaching in the darkness of night, and provide support in battle by casting powerful spells.

Share information about enemies, resources, and plans in order to bring peace and harmony to the tiny civilization emerging on the back of the ancient leviathan, and carry on the royal family’s promise and destiny!

Each run brings a new city to build, with new characters to meet, new buildings to construct, and new artefacts to discover, but with returning villagers, who provide special perks to King and Fish.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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