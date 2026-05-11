Saros Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Takes 1st - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained in first place on the French charts for week 18, 2026, according to SELL.

There was one new release in the top five this week with Saros debuting in second place.

EA Sports FC 26 re-entered the top five in third place, Mario Kart World remained in fourth place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 fell two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PlayStation 5

Saros Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pragmata EA Sports FC 26

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Minecraft

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy PC Minecraft Battlefield 6 Farming Simulator 25 Previous week - Week 17, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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