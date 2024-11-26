Sony Confirms PlayStation 2 Sold Over 160 Million Units Lifetime - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a PlayStation history page on the official PlayStation website celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation in Japan on December 3, 1994.

The website confirms what former PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan said earlier this year that the PlayStation 2 sold over 160 million units lifetime.

"PS2 is one of the biggest-selling video game consoles of all time, with over 160,000,000 consoles sold worldwide since 2000," reads the website.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's "Business Data & Sales" page has yet to be updated and still says "More than 155.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)" for the PS2.

Here is the list of sales numbers for each PlayStation console on the PlayStation history page:

PlayStation - Over 102 million

PlayStation 2 - Over 160 million

PSP - Over 80 million

PlayStation 3 - Over 87 million

Over 87 million PlayStation 4 - Over 117 million

No sales data was given for the PlayStation Vita or PlayStation 5.

