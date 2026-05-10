Saros Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 18th week of 2026.

There was one new game in the top 10 this week with Saros debuting in second place.

EA Sports FC 26 is up three spots to sixth place, while Minecraft remained in fourth place. Pokémon Pokopia and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 fell three spots to fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot seventh place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to eighth place. Pokémon Legends Z-A is u pone spot to ninth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Saros - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Pokémon Pokopia Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pokémon Legends Z-A Animal Crossing: New Horizons Previous week - Week 17, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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