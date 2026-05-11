EA Sports FC 26 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Takes 2nd - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

EA Sports FC 26 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 9, 2026.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream dropped one spot to second place, while Pokémon Pokopia is up two spots to third place. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition fell two spots to second place, while Mario Kart World raced up three spots to fifth place.

Tekken 8 is up three spots to sixth place, Resident Evil Requiem is down one spot to seventh place, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up five spots to eighth place. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is up three spots to ninth place and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Pokémon Pokopia Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Mario Kart World Tekken 8 Resident Evil Requiem Pokémon Legends: Z-A Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Previous week - Week 18, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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