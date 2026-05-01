Windrose Sales Top 1.5 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Kraken Express has announced the PvE survival adventure game, Windrose, has sold over 1.5 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from one million units sold in six days.

"Ahoy, captains!" said Kraken Express. "As Windrose is sailing into the third week, we’d like to present you this accolades / thank you trailer. That’s a token of our appreciation for your support, patience, and passion.

"Hopefully you will like it and chuckle at some of the funniest Steam reviews we’ve put in there. With this trailer we also celebrate another milestone – over 1,500,000 copies sold. The community keeps growing, the feedback keeps flowing, and looking at this, we feel huge gratitude. Thank you for this opportunity, captains!

"P.S. Don’t forget to check out a new update we’ve rolled out a couple of hours ago, too – hopefully it will make your experience in Windrose smoother!"

View the accolades trailer below:

Windrose released for PC via Steam on April 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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