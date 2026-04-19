Windrose Sales Top 1 Million Units in 6 Days - Sales

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Developer Kraken Express has announced the PvE survival adventure game, Windrose, has sold over one million units worldwide in six days and has hit over 200,000 concurrent players.

"Ahoy, captains! We have just plundered another milestone – 1,000,000 copies, and “we” means “you” – a crew of fine brave captains sailing the seas of Windrose. Moreover, today Windrose has assembled over 200,000 concurrent players!" said Kraken Express.

"Your support for the game is absolutely astonishing, and your patience while we are working on fixes is truly heart-warming. While we keep working on the game, we read your reviews and comments, watch your videos and streams, and sometimes, honestly, shed a pirate-y tear of happiness, because now when the game is out you share our dream of swashbuckling adventure. And there are boars, too, we know, but whatever does not send you flying into the nearest tree, makes you stronger, right?

"Thank you for this, captains. You are our inspiration in this journey, and YARRRRR, that’s going to be an exciting one."

Read details on the game below:

Windrose is a survival adventure set in an alternative Age of Piracy. It features the classic “build, craft, survive” formula along with intense combat and engaging exploration on land and sea.

Progress through vast procedurally generated biomes filled with hidden mysteries, hand-crafted dungeons and quests. Gather your crew and captain your ship through brutal naval combat with boarding actions and seamless transitions between ship and shore.

Defeat challenging bosses on your swashbuckling adventure driven by real-world characters and supernatural forces alike.

The Year Is 17XX

Every legend begins with a reckless crossing.

You are a captain who dares to challenge Blackbeard. What begins as a grounded story of survival and revenge draws you into a growing conflict between empires, pirate clans, and mysterious dark powers looming on the horizon. Windrose is steeped in the allure of the Age of Piracy.

Conquer The Seas

Answer the call of the seas and move seamlessly between ship and shore. Naval combat is shaped by your decisions, whether you’re trading cannon fire at range or closing in for fierce boarding actions. Equip and customize your ship to suit your playstyle, from nimble ketch to versatile brig and monstrous frigate. And when the cannons go silent, claim your spoils and share a sea shanty with your crew as you sail onward.

Survival Perfected

Establish a foothold in vibrant, diverse biomes, gather resources, and build to your own taste, from simple shelters to elaborate mansions and fully developed forts. Recruit NPCs and grow your settlement to speed up harvesting and production.

This world belongs to the brave and the curious, so venture into the uncharted lands. Over 100 hand-crafted dungeons and points of interest contain endless secrets and treasures, though such rewards rarely come without risk. Trade with different factions to gain the edge you’ll need.

Swashbuckling Adventure

Hack, slash, batter, and shoot your way forward! Master a wide arsenal of melee weapons and firearms. Parry and dodge enemy attacks, chain different strikes, and keep an eye out for new gear, including sabers, rapiers, halberds, greatswords, pistols, muskets, and more.

Shape your combat style through talents and flexible loadouts with unique armor sets. Use food and potions to gain powerful buffs. Test your skills against a wide range of enemies and challenging bosses, defeat them, and claim their treasures.

Hoist The Colors

Windrose is fully playable solo offline or in co-op with friends, supporting up to 8 players, with both self-hosted and dedicated servers available. Procedural generation will make each journey stand out. Please note: due to performance, especially in the late game, we recommend to play in the party up to 4 players for the optimal experience.

Windrose released for PC via Steam on April 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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