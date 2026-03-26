Forza Horizon 6 PC Specs Revealed - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have released the PC system requirements for Forza Horizon 6 and revealed Steam Deck and Xbox ROG Ally will be supported.

The PC version of the game will support Nvidia DLSS 4, AMD FSR 3+4, Intel XeSS 2.1, high uncapped framerates, ultrawide monitor support, ray traced reflections, global illumination, and controller and wheel support.

The minimum specs in order to run the game on a PC is an intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Raden RX 6500 XT or Intel Arc A380 GPU, 16 GB of RAM, an SSD, and Windows 10/11 at least 22H2. This would be able to run the game on the low graphics preset, 1080p resolution, and a target of 60 FPS.

Forza Horizon 6 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 19, and for the PlayStation 5 later in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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