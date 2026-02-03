Switch 2 Ships 17.37 Million Units as of December 2025, Switch 1 Ships 155.37 Million - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1 through December 31, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has shipped 17.37 million units to date, while 37.93 million Switch 2 games have been shipped lifetime.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch 1 reached 155.37 million units, while 1,500.16 million Switch 1 games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2025, Nintendo shipped 7.01 million Switch 2 units and 1.36 million Switch 1 units shipped.

Breaking down the 17.37 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 2, it has shipped 5.98 million units in the Americas, 4.10 million in Europe, 4.78 million in Japan, and 2.50 million in the rest of the world.

Breaking down the 155.37 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 1, it has shipped 59.45 million units in the Americas, 39.91 million in Europe, 38.14 million in Japan, and 17.87 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo Switch model accounts for 97.42 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 31.68 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 26.27 million units.

Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 has remained the same. Nintendo has forecasted it will ship 19 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles and 4 million Nintendo Switch 1 consoles. Switch 1 will reach 156.12 million units shipped by March 2026 if it hits the new forecast.

Nintendo did announce cumulative worldwide sell-through figures for the Nintendo Switch 2 surpassed 15 million units in the fourth week of December 2025 (week of Christmas), according to "internal estimates of unit sales to individual consumers."

Here are the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 first-party titles:

Mario Kart World – 14.03 million Donkey Kong Bananza - 4.25 million Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 3.89 million Kirby Air Riders - 1.76 million

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch 1 first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 70.59 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 49.32 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 37.44 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.64 million Super Mario Odyssey – 30.27 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 28.08 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 27.08 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 22.40 million Super Mario Party – 21.28 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.80 million

Other Nintendo Switch 1 first-party sales:

Nintendo Switch Sports - 17.84 million

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 17.15 million

Super Mario Party Jamboree - 9.41 million

Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 8.41 million

Super Mario Galaxy - 2.28 million

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - 2.24 million

