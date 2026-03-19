PlayStation Shutting Down PS VR2 Game Firewall Ultra - News

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment in an update on a PlayStation Blog post announced it will be shutting down PlayStation VR2 game Firewall Ultra on September 17, 2026 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

"Online features for Firewall Ultra will be terminated and will no longer be available on September 17, 2026," reads the update. "As you must be online to play this title, this game will no longer be playable starting September 17, 2026 at 10:00am PDT (GMT -7)."

Firewall Ultra released for PlayStation VR2 in August 2023. it was just one of two first-party exclusives for the VR headset alongside Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The developer for the game, First Contact Entertainment, was shut down in December 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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