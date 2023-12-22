Firewall Ultra Developer First Contact Entertainment is Shutting Down - News

First Contact Entertainment, the Firewall and Solaris Offworld Combat series developer, announced it will be shutting down by the end of the year after nearly eight years in operation.

"After almost eight years of working with the most amazing team I’ve ever have the pleasure of being part of, I’m sad to announce that we will be closing our company First Contact Entertainment by the end of the year," reads a message from First Contact Entertainment.

"The lack of support for virtual reality within the industry has eventually taken its toll. As a AAA virtual reality game developer, we are just not able to justify the expense needed gouging forward. We are a team of fearless innovators willing to push new technologies to its limits. I am extremely proud of the team and grateful to our investors, our partners, and of course our community of dedicated and passionate players. It’s been a wild ride. Thank you!"

First Contact Entertainment released Firewall Ultra for PlayStation VR2 on August 24 and was developing Solaris: Offworld Combat II.

