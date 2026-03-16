Starfield Composer Says the Game Will Eventually Become 'Legendary' - News

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Starfield composer Inon Zur in an interview with RPG Site stated the space RPG will become "legendary" and Todd Howard will stay the course on the game.

"Todd is one, if not the most creative and invigorating human beings in the industry," said Zur. "He just doesn't stop. He always has new ideas. He always knows what he wants. He is very persuasive and has a very strong character. He will also find ways to describe what he wants without really calling it a name. He knows how to allow freedom of creativity on one hand, but also how to steer it to his own vision. He is a visionary. He sees things that people will start to find out years later.

"This also applies to Starfield. When Starfield released, I believe people were just not ready for it. It's a different way of looking at it, but Todd is really strong, and he said very, very lightly, 'Look, if you don't like it, then you don't like it, but this is the new thing that we're doing, and we're sticking to it.' He believes in his way, and it just has proven time and time again that eventually people will understand his vision.

"It just takes time and this is a common thing for all the big visionaries. Sometimes people really don't understand them correctly, but they were strong enough to stay on course, and Todd will stay on course on Starfield. Starfield will eventually become something that will be legendary. I have no doubt. It's just a matter of time."

Starfield first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

The game is also rumored to release for the PlayStation 5 on April 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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