Ragnarok Console Project Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publishers Gravity and Daweon Game Media Lab, and developer Waycoder have announced Ragnarok Console Project for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in the first half of 2027.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ragnarok Console Project is a new RPG based on the world of Ragnarok, a legendary intellectual property enjoyed by over 100 million players worldwide.

Set in a familiar yet completely reimagined world, players will confront a collapsing reality and the hidden truths buried within it.

Choices and consequences. A journey from which there is no turning back.

Currently in development, with a planned release in the first half of 2027.

A Narrative Built on Choice and Responsibility

Experience a story where beliefs and decisions collide—not a simple tale of good versus evil.

Explore a World on the Brink of Collapse

Travel through deserts, ruins, research facilities, and dimensional rift zones as you uncover the truth behind a world falling apart.

Diverse Characters and Classes

Continue your journey alongside companions with distinct roles and combat styles, including Knights, Mages, Priests, Hunters, and more.

Dimensions and Rifts

Dimensional distortions and the secrets surrounding the Heart of Ymir begin to slowly consume the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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