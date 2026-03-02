Starfield Reportedly Launches April 7 for PS5 - News

Bethesda is reportedly set to launch Starfield for the PlayStation 5 on April 7, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaker claims pre-orders will open on March 18 (or possibly March 17 in the early evening) and be available in a Standard Edition for €49.99 / £44.99 and a Premium Edition for €69.99 / £59.99. Physical editions will be available.

Starfield first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

