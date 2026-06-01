Sci-Fi Fantasy JRPG Gravastar Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 1,020 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Developer Studio Atma has announced science-fiction fantasy JRPG, Gravastar, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gravastar is a science-fiction fantasy JRPG (Japanese-style role-playing game) for PC and consoles that combines a nostalgic JRPG aesthetic with a unique and fast-paced conditional-turn-based battle system inspired by 2D arcade fighting games. The battle system in Gravastar is set apart from traditional turn-based JRPGs by its attack-combo input system. Alter the flow of battle, master your character’s movesets, build enormous combos, and string together chains to dispatch your foes.

Story

You are Baird, an orphan boy on the exoplanet Aethera, who has just violently discovered that he is a Spectre, a rare being with power tied to the stars. Begin your quest, meet companions, and learn to harness the power of the stars on your journey to save Aethera from a fanatic zealot, hell-bent on plunging the Universe into darkness. Only then, can you truly fulfill your destiny.

Features:

Story-driven campaign with over 15 hours of classic JRPG gameplay.

Unleash the power of the stars to perform powerful spells and devastating combos on your enemies in a unique and fast-paced conditional-turn-based battle system inspired by 2D arcade fighting games.

Join Baird and a cast of five playable companions as they race to save Aethera from darkness.

Uncover the secrets of Aethera’s rich history as you adventure through five sprawling continents.

Stylistic 3D animation in the style of traditional 2D animation and hand-painted textures combine to recreate the nostalgic JRPG aesthetic of the 16- and 32-bit eras with a modern high-definition facelift.

Developed by industry-veteran designers, artists, and grass-fed programmers who write only the most efficient and optimized code.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles