Retro Sports FPS Roguelike SPORTAL Launches June 11 for Consoles and PC - News

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Publisher Retrovibe and developer Sleepwalking Potatoes announced the retro sport themed first-person shooter roguelike, SPORTAL, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on June 11.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bat, strike, kick, and smack balls into monstrous menagerie in this retro sport themed fps roguelike, where you are sucked into a portal and emerge with a plethora of sport equipment repurposed into an arsenal of lethal weapons.

Use a variety of sporting equipment to defeat hordes of monsters straight from 50s era creature features by launching spiked baseballs, lightning infused hockey pucks, exploding golf balls, bladed bowling balls and more.

Find clues as to what happened when you went to your favorite cinema in your favorite mall just to wake up in the magical land frequented by nasties that you only believed existed on celluloid.

Pick up and upgrade the numerous clubs, bats, sticks and balls, outfits and perks to find the winning combinations of hardware and gear to have the best shot at getting rid of all the monstrosities thrown your way and maybe, just maybe, you will have a chance to make it back home.

Features:

Vast array of sporting goods that are now your monster killing weapons!

Six movie-themed arenas filled with exotic props and special themes.

Famous movie monsters hellbent on getting you.

Tens of upgrades for each of the sporting weapons.

Combos, secrets, skill shots and more!!

Retro stylized pixelated look with a serious 50s vibe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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