Steins;Gate Re:Boot Release Date Revealed, Launches First for Xbox Series and PC - News

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Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced Steins;Gate Re:Boot will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on August 20, and for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on October 29.

The Switch 2, PS5, and Switch versions will also be available as a physical release. The standard physical and digital edition is priced at $59.99, while the physical SteelBook edition is priced at $69.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Steins;Gate returns! Rebooted for the modern era!

Steins;Gate Re:Boot revisits Steins;Gate, which was originally released in 2009 for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system, and features completely revamped visuals and new narrative content.

Scenarios with Improved Readability

Based on the scenario from Steins;Gate Elite, the story has been refined to be more evenly paced, with an overall smoother reading experience. Along with new dialogue and narrative text, a brand-new worldline and ending scenario have been added, bringing players a story never before seen. The game features a substantially expanded volume of text, delivering a richer story experience.

Newly Recorded Voices and Sound

All in-game voice lines have been newly recorded in Japanese, while the entire soundtrack has been remade by Composer Tsuyoshi Abo.

Revamped Graphics

All character art, backgrounds, and event still images have been completely redrawn from scratch, resulting in a major visual revamp. Compared to the original Xbox 360 version, the number of event still images has approximately doubled, while the number of background visuals has increased by roughly 20%. The expanded volume of artwork delivers an even more immersive experience.

Dynamic Character Expressions with E-mote

By utilizing the next-generation animation tool “E-mote,” characters are brought to life with vivid realism. From subtle changes in facial expressions to natural breathing, these nuances take immersion in the story to new heights.

Features:

Your choices shape the fate of the characters and the world itself! Featuring multiple endings that branch based on your decisions.

A text-based adventure where controlling Rintaro’s phone can alter the course of destiny.

Beautifully remastered visuals rebuilt in stunning high detail.

Playtime: Approximately 30–50 hours.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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