Pokémon Pokopia Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

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Pokémon Pokopia has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 10, 2026, according to SELL.

Resident Evil Requiem and Mario Kart World dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to fourth place and Pokémon Legends Z-A re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Resident Evil Requiem

PlayStation 5

Resident Evil Requiem Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Requiem Assassin's Creed Shadows Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 26 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts legacy PC EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Shift 2: Unleashed Previous week - Week 9, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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