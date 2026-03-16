Pokémon Pokopia Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 285 Views
Pokémon Pokopia has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 10, 2026, according to SELL.
Resident Evil Requiem and Mario Kart World dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to fourth place and Pokémon Legends Z-A re-entered the top five in fifth place.
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Mario Kart World
- Resident Evil Requiem
PlayStation 5
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- EA Sports FC 26
Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports FC 26
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts legacy
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Shift 2: Unleashed
Previous week - Week 9, 2026
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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