Resident Evil Requiem Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 312 Views
Resident Evil Requiem has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2026, according to SELL.
Mario Kart World remained second place and Mario Tennis Fever remained in third place. EA Sports FC 26 fell three spots to fourth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top five.
- Mario Kart World
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Mario Tennis Fever
PlayStation 5
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- EA Sports FC 26
Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports FC 26
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
- Minecraft
- Shift 2: Unleashed
- Farming Simulator 25
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.