Resident Evil Requiem Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 312 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Resident Evil Requiem has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2026, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World remained second place and Mario Tennis Fever remained in third place. EA Sports FC 26 fell three spots to fourth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Resident Evil Requiem Mario Tennis Fever

PlayStation 5

Resident Evil Requiem Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Requiem Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 26 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft PC Minecraft Shift 2: Unleashed Farming Simulator 25

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles