Resident Evil Requiem Tops the French Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 312 Views

Resident Evil Requiem has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2026, according to SELL

Mario Kart World remained second place and Mario Tennis Fever remained in third place. EA Sports FC 26 fell three spots to fourth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:
Nintendo Switch 2
  1. Mario Kart World
  2. Resident Evil Requiem
  3. Mario Tennis Fever

PlayStation 5

  1. Resident Evil Requiem
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  3. EA Sports FC 26

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Resident Evil Requiem
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows
Nintendo Switch
  1. Minecraft
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
PS4
  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. EA Sports FC 26

Xbox One

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Minecraft
PC
  1. Minecraft
  2. Shift 2: Unleashed
  3. Farming Simulator 25

