Monster Hunter Stories 3, WWE 2K26, and Fatal Frame II Debut on the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 12 hours ago

Pokémon Pokopia has remained in first place on the French charts for week 11, 2026, according to SELL.

There were three new releases in the top five with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection debuting in third place, WWE 2K26 debuting in fourth place, and Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake debuting in fifth place.

Mario Kart World is up one spot to second.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

PlayStation 5

WWE 2K26 Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Requiem WWE 2K26 Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated PC EA Sports FC 26 Madden NFL 26 Minecraft Previous week - Week 10, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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