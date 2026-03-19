Monster Hunter Stories 3 and Fatal Frame 2 Remake Debut on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 97K - Sales

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Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 117,029 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 15, 2026.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (NS2) debuted in second place with sales of 37,718 units. The PS5 version debuted in third place with sales of 17,188 units.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake (PS5) debuted in fifth place with sales of 12,115 units. The Switch2 version debuted in eighth place with sales of 6,436 units.

Resident Evil Requiem (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place with sales of 12,787 units. Mario Kart World (NS2) is down three spots to sixth place with sales of 8,280 units and Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) fell three spots to seventh with sales of 7,311 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is down three spots to ninth place with sales of 5,038 units, while the Switch 2 version is down two spots to 10th place with sales of 4,535 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 96,950 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 19,941 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 12,886 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 296 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 26 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 117,029 (658,400) [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 37,718 (New) [PS5] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 17,188 (New) [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 12,787 (191,619) [PS5] FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE (Koei Tecmo, 03/12/26) – 12,115 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 8,280 (2,865,062) [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 7,311 (83,142) [SW2] FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE (Koei Tecmo, 03/12/26) – 6,436 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,038 (8,402,335) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 4,535 (88,130)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 96,950 (4,804,273) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,014 (1,215,775) Switch OLED Model – 7,813 (9,501,877) Switch – 7,314 (20,256,142) Switch Lite – 4,814 (6,889,681) PlayStation 5 – 2,554 (5,904,185) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,318 (333,515) Xbox Series X – 134 (325,343) Xbox Series S – 85 (341,370) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 77 (28,642) PlayStation 4 – 26 (7,930,391)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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