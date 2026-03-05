Resident Evil Requiem Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 86K - Sales

/ 590 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Resident Evil Requiem (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 155,373 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 1, 2026.

The Switch 2 version of Resident Evil Requiem debuted in second place with sales of 38,793 units.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 17,669 units.

Tales of Berseria Remastered (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 9,798 units.

Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) is in fourth place wit sales of 12,106 units and Mario Kart World (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 10,847 units.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 9,640 units and the Switch 2 version is in eighth place with sales of 8,748 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,429 units, while the Switch 2 version is in 10th place with sales of 5,950 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 85,830 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 22,260 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 15,048 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 648 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 35 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 155,373 (New) [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 38,793 (New) [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 17,669 (New) [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 12,106 (66,205) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,847 (2,846,759) [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/26/26) – 9,798 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 9,640 (231,718) [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 8,748 (202,770) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,429 (8,390,892) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 5,950 (78,521)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 85,830 (4,579,815) Switch OLED Model – 10,881 (9,483,819) Switch Lite – 10,880 (6,877,731) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,272 (1,198,192) PlayStation 5 – 3,996 (5,898,184) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,780 (327,394) Switch – 499 (20,242,439) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 307 (28,406) Xbox Series X – 241 (324,974) Xbox Series S – 100 (341,193) PlayStation 4 – 35 (7,930,336)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles