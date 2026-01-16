Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 7 Million Units - Sales

/ 105 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over seven million units worldwide.

This figure is up from six million units in January 2025, five million units in November 2023, four million units in November 2022, three million units in August 2021, 2.5 million units in January 2021, and two million units in July 2020.

The Ace Combat series has now sold over 21 million units worldwide.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019, PC via Steam in February 2019, and for the Nintendo Switch in July 2024.

The next entry in the series, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles