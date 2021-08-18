Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 3 Million Units, New Ace Combat Game in Development - Sales

Bandai Namco and ILCA announced during the Ace Combat 25th anniversary retrospective program Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over three million units worldwide since its launch in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is the best-selling Ace Combat game.

ILCA, the developer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl and did the cinematics and environment production for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, revealed it has begun work on a new Ace Combat game.

"We’ve started work on a new project in the Ace Combat series," said Ace Combat series producer Kazutoki Kono via Gematsu. "Project Aces staff will of course continue to be involved in the development of this new project, but as we celebrate 25 years and three million copies sold, we’ve come to understand we have many fans of all tastes. Our small team can’t handle it all alone, so we’re looking to expand the Ace Combat team in a big way.

"That’s why we want to form a business alliance with ILCA, who will become more deeply involved in the Ace Combat series than ever before, and create a new Ace Combat. We hope this opportunity will allow us to add even more staff to the Project Aces team."

Kono added, "More than anything, I hope fans are happy to know that the next game is underway. With this new staff, we’re creating a new Ace Combat—a new era. I don’t know where we’ll be in the next 25 years, but the Ace Combat series will continue, and to everyone who supports us and creates with me—I will continue to give it my all."

