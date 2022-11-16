By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 4 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 272 Views

Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over four million units worldwide since its launch in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is the best-selling entry in the Ace Combat series.

It was also announced the Ace Combat series has now sold over 18 million units worldwide.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019 and PC via Steam in February 2019.

2 Comments
KratosLives (49 minutes ago)

Such a good game. Guess this means we are getting a new entry hopefully

LivncA_Dis3 (3 minutes ago)

Woah the legs is impressive for such a niche game!

Well done bandai namco!

