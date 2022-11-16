Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 4 Million Units - News

Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over four million units worldwide since its launch in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is the best-selling entry in the Ace Combat series.

It was also announced the Ace Combat series has now sold over 18 million units worldwide.

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN has sold over 4 million copies within its fourth year of release — the highest single title sales in the series’ history! The total sales for the ACE COMBAT series now stands at over 18 million copies. pic.twitter.com/v9pfqV0kP9 — Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia (@BandaiNamcoSEA) November 17, 2022

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019 and PC via Steam in February 2019.

