Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 5 Million Units

posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over five million units worldwide.

This figure is up from four million units sold in November 2022.

The Ace Combat series has now sold over 19 million units worldwide.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019 and PC via Steam in February 2019.

