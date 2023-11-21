Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 186 Views
Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over five million units worldwide.
This figure is up from four million units sold in November 2022.
The Ace Combat series has now sold over 19 million units worldwide.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019 and PC via Steam in February 2019.
【#ACE7 全世界販売本数500万本突破】— エースコンバット公式 (@PROJECT_ACES) November 22, 2023
「ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN」の全世界販売本数が500万本を突破いたしました！
世界中のエースパイロットの皆様に感謝の気持ちを込めて、記念壁紙を公開中です。https://t.co/KWSoV14fKf
これからも応援よろしくお願い致します！#エースコンバット pic.twitter.com/sfUJy64wq7
Quite good sales. I bought it twice myself. We went a good while from Ace Combat 6 to 7 so hopefully we aren't waiting so long for Ace Combat 8. (Granted it's already been four years since 7 launched so I'm not exactly hopeful on that front).