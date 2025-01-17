Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sales Top 6 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 43 minutes ago / 154 Views
Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over five million units worldwide.
This figure is up from five million units sold in November 2023, four million units in November 2022, three million units in August 2021, 2.5 million units in January 2021, and two million units in July 2020.
The Ace Combat series has now sold over 20 million units worldwide.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019 and PC via Steam in February 2019.
#エースコンバット7 スカイズ・アンノウンが発売から6周年を迎え、全世界で累計販売本数600万本を超えました— エースコンバット公式 (@PROJECT_ACES) January 17, 2025
少しでも多くのひととつながりたい想いが現実となりました
手にしていただいたすべての方々と関係者のみなさま、ありがとうございます、感謝いたします
河野一聡#ACECOMBAT7… pic.twitter.com/DtxoCatTdC
