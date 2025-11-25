Saudi Arabia's PIF Reportedly Running Low on Cash Following EA Deal - News

posted 1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is running low on cash for new investments, according to a report from The New York Times.

The PIF has several projects that are in financial trouble. This includes a ski resort, cruise line, a coffee chain, and an electric vehicle start-up that hasn't delivered a car yet.

The New York Times sources say the PIF is restructuring its operations and the prince has fired the head of at least one of its projects. It is also reportedly looking to invest more in areas like publicly traded stocks.

The PIF, along with over investment firms, acquired Electronic Arts for $55 billion in September and plans to take the gaming publisher private. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027 and needs approval by regulators and EA stockholders.

