EA to Go Private in $55 Billion Deal by Investors Including Saudi Arabia and Jared Kushner

Electronic Arts (EA) announced it is being acquired and taken private in a $55 billion deal by an investor consortium that includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, which is founded and led by Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027 and needs approval by regulators and EA stockholders.

This is an all-cash transaction that will see the by an investor consortium acquire 100 percent of EA, while PIF will roll over its current 9.9 percent stake in the company. EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash, which represents a 25 percent premium to EA's unaffected share price of $168.32 at market close on September 25, 2025.

The equity investment will be approximately $36 billion by the PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. The deal also include $20 billion in debt, which will be financed fully by JPMorgan Chase Bank, $18 billion of which is expected to be funded when the deal closes.

If the deal closes EA will remain based in Redwood City, California and Andrew Wilson will continue to be CEO.

"Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building."

PIF Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments Turqi Alnowaiser added, "PIF is uniquely positioned in the global gaming and esports sectors, building and supporting ecosystems that connect fans, developers, and IP creators. PIF has demonstrated a strong commitment to these sectors, and this partnership will help further drive EA’s long-term growth, while fueling innovation within the industry on a global scale."

Silver Lake Co-CEO and Managing Partner Egon Durban stated, "This investment embodies Silver Lake’s mission to partner with exceptional management teams at the highest quality companies. EA is a special company: a global leader in interactive entertainment, anchored by its premier sports franchise, with accelerating revenue growth and strong and scaling free cash flow. We are honored to invest and partner with Andrew – an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure.

The future for EA is bright, we are going to invest heavily to grow the business and we are excited to support Andrew and the EA team as the company accelerates innovation, expands its reach worldwide, and continues to deliver incredible experiences to players and fans across generations."

Affinity Partners CEO Jared Kushner added, "Electronic Arts ​is ​an ​extraordinary ​company with a ​world-class ​management ​team and a bold vision ​for ​the ​future. ​I've admired their ​ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, ​and ​as ​someone ​who ​grew up playing their ​games ​- and now enjoys them with his ​kids - I couldn't be ​more ​excited about ​what's ​ahead."

Lead Independent Director of EA’s Board of Directors Luis A. Ubiñas stated, "The Board carefully evaluated this opportunity and concluded it delivers compelling value for stockholders and is in the best interests of all stakeholders. We are pleased that this transaction delivers immediate and certain cash value to our stockholders while strengthening EA’s ability to continue building the communities and experiences that define the future of entertainment."

