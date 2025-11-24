Valve Confirms Steam Machine Price Will be Similar to a PC - News

Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais in an interview with the Friends Per Second podcast confirms the price of the Steam Machine will be comparable with PCs that have similar specs.

"I think that if you build a PC from parts and get to basically the same level of performance, that’s the general price window that we aim to be at," he said (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"Ideally, we’d be pretty competitive with that and have a pretty good deal, but we’re working on refining that as we speak, and right now is just a hard time to have a really good idea of what the price is going to be because there’s a lot of different things that are fluctuating."

Pierre-Loup Griffais was asked if Valve would subsidize the Steam Machine in order to be more competitive with its price.

"No, it’s more in line with what you might expect from the current PC market," he said. "Obviously, our goal is for it to be a good deal at that level of performance. And then you have features that are actually really hard to build if you’re making your own gaming PC from parts.

"Things like the small form factor and I think the noise level that we achieved or lack thereof is really impressive and we’re excited that the people are going to find out how quiet this thing is."

The Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and a new Steam controller are expected to to start shipping in "early 2026."

