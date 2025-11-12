Valve Announces New Steam Machine, VR Headset, and Steam Controller - News

Valve has announced three hardware devices that includes a brand-new Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and a new Steam controller.

All three products will ship to regions that the Steam Deck is currently available in, which includes the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia, as well as regions covered by Komodo - Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan

Prices for the Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and new Steam controller have not been announced. However, the goal is to start shipping them in "early 2026."

Read details on the Steam Machine via Steam below:

SteamOS - Steam Machine runs Valve’s gaming-first operating system. SteamOS is designed to provide a plug-and-play user experience, while keeping the power and flexibility of a PC. Experience SteamOS in the same way as other Steam hardware, like Steam Deck and Steam Frame.

Steam Machine Verified - We are expanding our Verified program to include ratings for Steam Machine, so customers can understand how their games will run.

Small form factor - Put it under your TV. Set it on your desk. Hide it under a banana. It's powerful PC gaming packed into a roughly 6-inch (~160mm) cube.

Put it under your TV. Set it on your desk. Hide it under a banana. It's powerful PC gaming packed into a roughly 6-inch (~160mm) cube. I/O for days - Ready for all the peripherals and monitors you can throw* at it: 1 Gigabit Ethernet. DisplayPort 1.4. HDMI 2.0. One USB-C and four USB-A ports.

Ready for all the peripherals and monitors you can throw* at it: 1 Gigabit Ethernet. DisplayPort 1.4. HDMI 2.0. One USB-C and four USB-A ports. Cool & quiet - Steam Machine keeps cool and runs whisper-quiet, even while running the most demanding games.

CPU & GPU - 4K gaming at 60 FPS with FSR, thanks to a discrete semi-custom AMD desktop class CPU and GPU.

Storage - Available in two storage sizes: 512GB and 2TB. Both come with expandable storage via microSD.

Power - No giant brick! Steam Machine's power supply is built right in.

Connectivity - 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E, plus Bluetooth 5.3 with a dedicated antenna. Steam Controller's wireless adapter is built right into Steam Machine for direct pairing.

Bluetooth 5.3 with a dedicated antenna. Steam Controller's wireless adapter is built right into Steam Machine for direct pairing. ...and it's a PC - Yes, Steam Machine is optimized for gaming, but it's still your PC. Install your own apps, or even another operating system. Who are we to tell you how to use your computer?

Made for Steam Controller - Steam Machine comes with a built-in wireless adapter, just for pairing with Steam Controller. (Up to four with a single adapter!) This means you can pair your Steam Controller without its puck, and you can wake your Steam Machine without leaving your couch.

Great for Streaming With enough horsepower to take on the most demanding games, Steam Machine is the perfect host PC for streaming to other devices. Easily stream to your Steam Deck, Steam Frame, or any other device running Steam or Steam Link. Steam Machine Specs: CPU - Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T - up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP

GPU - Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs - 2.45GNz max sustained clock, 110W TDP

RAM - 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

Power - Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V

Storage - Two Steam Machine models - 512GB NVMe SSD and 2TB NVMe SSD - Both models include a high-speed microSD card slot

Read details on the Steam Frame VR headset and controllers via Steam below:

VR and non-VR gaming - Steam Frame is a streaming first, wireless VR headset + controllers that can handle your whole Steam library. Step into immersive VR, or lean back and enjoy your non-VR catalog. And it support stand-alone play too.

A high quality streaming-first experience - Streaming can be highly variable, so we prioritized making Steam Frame a stable, high quality streaming experience

Wireless Adapter and Dual Radios - The included plug-and-play 6GHz wireless adapter provides a dedicated link for both VR and non-VR streaming. Steam Frame's dual radios make this connection even more stable: One radio is dedicated to streaming the audio and visuals, and the other connects to your Wi-Fi. Two dedicated links, no competition for bandwidth.

Introducing Foveated Streaming - Foveated Streaming is a new feature that optimizes detail where your eyes are looking, and typically offers over a 10x improvement in image quality and effective bandwidth. Behind the scenes, we're using low-latency eye tracking data to steer the best quality pixels only to where you're looking. This is all happening without you noticing, and works for your entire Steam library.

It runs SteamOS - Quick suspend/resume. Cloud saves. All the features of SteamOS that make for a great user experience are now available in VR. Just like any SteamOS device, install your own apps, open a browser, do what you want: It's your PC.

PC. Steam Frame Verified, for stand-alone games - Just like Steam Deck and Steam Machine, Steam Frame will have a verified program that helps you see which games in your library (VR and non-VR) will work stand-alone.

Steam Frame Specs:

Processor - 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Architecture: ARM64



RAM - 16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM

Storage - 256GB / 1TB UFS storage options. microSD card slot for expanded storage

Power - Rechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery. One USB-C 2.0 port in the rear, for charging and data. Charge with USB-C, 45W

Modular Headstrap - Headstrap includes integrated dual audio drivers and and rechargeable battery on rear. Headstrap weight: 245g. Core module can be separated from headstrap, for other headstrap solutions.

Display - 2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye). 72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)

Read details on the Steam Controller via Steam below:

Plug and play with the Steam Controller Puck - One puck, two jobs: It’s a wireless transmitter that provides a fast, stable connection for your Steam Controller. It's also a charging station, connecting to your Controller magnetically with a satisfying click. Prefer using Bluetooth or USB? Steam Controller supports those too.

One puck, two jobs: It’s a wireless transmitter that provides a fast, stable connection for your Steam Controller. It's also a charging station, connecting to your Controller magnetically with a satisfying click. Prefer using Bluetooth or USB? Steam Controller supports those too. Next-generation magnetic thumbsticks - Steam Controller comes with magnetic thumbsticks using TMR technology, designed for improved feel, responsiveness and long-term reliability. They also support capacitive touch to enable motion controls.

High definition rumble - Steam Controller's powerful motors are capable of handling complex waveforms for immersive, accurate haptics.

Grip-enabled gyro - We're calling it Grip Sense, and it's a new input for Steam Controller that enables gyro with capacitive touch. Hold and release to enable and disable gyro aiming. You can also map it like any other button.

Control & comfort - Steam Controller is built for comfortable extended play, with thumbsticks, buttons, bumpers, and triggers positioned for hands of all sizes.

Trackpads - Use Steam Controller to play even your favorite mouse and keyboard games. With increased precision and customizability, it's another way to enjoy fast-paced FPS games.

Motion control - Aim more naturally with gyro, capacitive touch thumbsticks, and the new grip-sense feature, to achieve even more precision.

Grip Buttons - Four buttons on the back; you choose how to use them, all while leaving your thumbs on the trackpads or thumbsticks.

Four buttons on the back; you choose how to use them, all while leaving your thumbs on the trackpads or thumbsticks. Steam Button - The Steam button is both the power button and the quickest way to navigate to your library, the store, game controls, settings, and more.

the quickest way to navigate to your library, the store, game controls, settings, and more. Quick Access Menu - Easily access notifications, friends list, Steam Chat, and more. Press and hold to get a handy list of shortcut options in Steam.

Customizable for Steam Input - Steam Controller was designed with all the inputs for all your games. Paired with Steam Input, it’s the ultimate customizable controller. Thanks to its input parity with Steam Deck, Steam Controller will be pre-populated with community configurations for thousands of games from day one, or you can make and share your own.

