Valve Announces New Steam Machine, VR Headset, and Steam Controller - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 678 Views
Valve has announced three hardware devices that includes a brand-new Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and a new Steam controller.
All three products will ship to regions that the Steam Deck is currently available in, which includes the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia, as well as regions covered by Komodo - Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan
Prices for the Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and new Steam controller have not been announced. However, the goal is to start shipping them in "early 2026."
Read details on the Steam Machine via Steam below:
- SteamOS - Steam Machine runs Valve’s gaming-first operating system. SteamOS is designed to provide a plug-and-play user experience, while keeping the power and flexibility of a PC. Experience SteamOS in the same way as other Steam hardware, like Steam Deck and Steam Frame.
- Steam Machine Verified - We are expanding our Verified program to include ratings for Steam Machine, so customers can understand how their games will run.
- Small form factor - Put it under your TV. Set it on your desk. Hide it under a banana. It's powerful PC gaming packed into a roughly 6-inch (~160mm) cube.
- I/O for days - Ready for all the peripherals and monitors you can throw* at it: 1 Gigabit Ethernet. DisplayPort 1.4. HDMI 2.0. One USB-C and four USB-A ports.
- Cool & quiet - Steam Machine keeps cool and runs whisper-quiet, even while running the most demanding games.
- CPU & GPU - 4K gaming at 60 FPS with FSR, thanks to a discrete semi-custom AMD desktop class CPU and GPU.
- Storage - Available in two storage sizes: 512GB and 2TB. Both come with expandable storage via microSD.
- Power - No giant brick! Steam Machine's power supply is built right in.
- Connectivity - 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E, plus Bluetooth 5.3 with a dedicated antenna. Steam Controller's wireless adapter is built right into Steam Machine for direct pairing.
- ...and it's a PC - Yes, Steam Machine is optimized for gaming, but it's still your PC. Install your own apps, or even another operating system. Who are we to tell you how to use your computer?
- Made for Steam Controller - Steam Machine comes with a built-in wireless adapter, just for pairing with Steam Controller. (Up to four with a single adapter!) This means you can pair your Steam Controller without its puck, and you can wake your Steam Machine without leaving your couch.
- Great for Streaming With enough horsepower to take on the most demanding games, Steam Machine is the perfect host PC for streaming to other devices. Easily stream to your Steam Deck, Steam Frame, or any other device running Steam or Steam Link.
Steam Machine Specs:
- CPU - Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T - up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP
- GPU - Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs - 2.45GNz max sustained clock, 110W TDP
- RAM - 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
- Power - Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V
- Storage - Two Steam Machine models - 512GB NVMe SSD and 2TB NVMe SSD - Both models include a high-speed microSD card slot
Read details on the Steam Frame VR headset and controllers via Steam below:
- VR and non-VR gaming - Steam Frame is a streaming first, wireless VR headset + controllers that can handle your whole Steam library. Step into immersive VR, or lean back and enjoy your non-VR catalog. And it support stand-alone play too.
- A high quality streaming-first experience - Streaming can be highly variable, so we prioritized making Steam Frame a stable, high quality streaming experience
- Wireless Adapter and Dual Radios - The included plug-and-play 6GHz wireless adapter provides a dedicated link for both VR and non-VR streaming. Steam Frame's dual radios make this connection even more stable: One radio is dedicated to streaming the audio and visuals, and the other connects to your Wi-Fi. Two dedicated links, no competition for bandwidth.
- Introducing Foveated Streaming - Foveated Streaming is a new feature that optimizes detail where your eyes are looking, and typically offers over a 10x improvement in image quality and effective bandwidth. Behind the scenes, we're using low-latency eye tracking data to steer the best quality pixels only to where you're looking. This is all happening without you noticing, and works for your entire Steam library.
- It runs SteamOS - Quick suspend/resume. Cloud saves. All the features of SteamOS that make for a great user experience are now available in VR. Just like any SteamOS device, install your own apps, open a browser, do what you want: It's your PC.
- Steam Frame Verified, for stand-alone games - Just like Steam Deck and Steam Machine, Steam Frame will have a verified program that helps you see which games in your library (VR and non-VR) will work stand-alone.
Steam Frame Specs:
- Processor - 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Architecture: ARM64
- RAM - 16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM
- Storage - 256GB / 1TB UFS storage options. microSD card slot for expanded storage
- Power - Rechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery. One USB-C 2.0 port in the rear, for charging and data. Charge with USB-C, 45W
- Modular Headstrap - Headstrap includes integrated dual audio drivers and and rechargeable battery on rear. Headstrap weight: 245g. Core module can be separated from headstrap, for other headstrap solutions.
- Display - 2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye). 72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)
Read details on the Steam Controller via Steam below:
- Plug and play with the Steam Controller Puck - One puck, two jobs: It’s a wireless transmitter that provides a fast, stable connection for your Steam Controller. It's also a charging station, connecting to your Controller magnetically with a satisfying click. Prefer using Bluetooth or USB? Steam Controller supports those too.
- Next-generation magnetic thumbsticks - Steam Controller comes with magnetic thumbsticks using TMR technology, designed for improved feel, responsiveness and long-term reliability. They also support capacitive touch to enable motion controls.
- High definition rumble - Steam Controller's powerful motors are capable of handling complex waveforms for immersive, accurate haptics.
- Grip-enabled gyro - We're calling it Grip Sense, and it's a new input for Steam Controller that enables gyro with capacitive touch. Hold and release to enable and disable gyro aiming. You can also map it like any other button.
- Control & comfort - Steam Controller is built for comfortable extended play, with thumbsticks, buttons, bumpers, and triggers positioned for hands of all sizes.
- Trackpads - Use Steam Controller to play even your favorite mouse and keyboard games. With increased precision and customizability, it's another way to enjoy fast-paced FPS games.
- Motion control - Aim more naturally with gyro, capacitive touch thumbsticks, and the new grip-sense feature, to achieve even more precision.
- Grip Buttons - Four buttons on the back; you choose how to use them, all while leaving your thumbs on the trackpads or thumbsticks.
- Steam Button - The Steam button is both the power button and the quickest way to navigate to your library, the store, game controls, settings, and more.
- Quick Access Menu - Easily access notifications, friends list, Steam Chat, and more. Press and hold to get a handy list of shortcut options in Steam.
- Customizable for Steam Input - Steam Controller was designed with all the inputs for all your games. Paired with Steam Input, it’s the ultimate customizable controller. Thanks to its input parity with Steam Deck, Steam Controller will be pre-populated with community configurations for thousands of games from day one, or you can make and share your own.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
GabeCube
Honestly... For a mini-PC its kind of a beast
Maybe I'll check it out if the price isn't crazy.
PC parts are exempt from the current tariffs so hopefully it wont be too bad.
This is like 2-3 years too late and the GPU is slower than base PS5 and XSX + only 8 GB of VRAM and 16 GB of RAM (some games already hit 15.5 GB like TLOU 1)
Sure but 3rd parties will likely optimize for the SMach the same way they already do for the SDeck...
Plus you get access to a far larger library of games, pc exclusives, and mods
yah the specs are not so good... It is a bit surprising
But looking at the success of the Steam Deck, I think this will sell.
Maybe just me, but I don't understand who the Steam Machine is made for. The steam deck, I get, but this?? Why not just buy/build a decent gaming pc? It would either be on par or far outperform this. And I'd think any optimization for the steam machine would also benefit on the PC side.
Valve taking their knowledge from the Steam Deck and doing Steam Machine again is a good step. More competition. Hope they invest in the VR though, both them and Sony seem to want to get it to work but VR needs killer apps on there and as most big publishers just aren't doing it, it's up to Valve and Sony to do it.
Benefit that Valve has here is that it's fully compatible with your entire Steam library rather than it only being useable with VR-only games the way the Valve Index was. Nice incentive for users since it's running the exact same version of SteamOS that the Steam Deck/Machine uses.
The included 6GHz dongle is nice to have as well if the headset isn't powerful enough to run a AAA game natively, so you can stream it from your much more powerful PC. Almost defacto future proofs the headset.
Valve released a killer app years ago, Half-Life Alyx. I might finally get a VR headset now to play it.
The Steam Machine is a little crap on the specs, I was hoping for something better.
16GB of System Ram as we enter 2026 is highly limiting... Needed to be 24-32GB.
Not to mention only a 6-core CPU when 8-core is the norm... Which isn't as big of a deal as one would think, modern Zen4 6 core CPU at a healthy clock will beat the consoles lower clocked 8 core chips, the extra 2 cores would have been good for system longevity.
...But the real poor aspect is the GPU. It's basically a Radeon RX 7400. Not even a Radeon RX 9000 class with FSR4 support.
It's not a true 4k, 60fps machine unless it's older or simpler titles.
The original Steam Controller was quite honestly one of the worst controllers I've used, so it's a guaranteed improvement if nothing else. Still looks a bit akward but I guess they learned something.
Curious what the battery life and price will end up being but this looks very promising.