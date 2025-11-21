Nintendo Establishes Nintendo Thailand - News

Nintendo announced it has established a new subsidiary in Thailand as of November 17, 2025.

Takahiro Miura will serve as the managing director at the subsidiary with the aim to promote Nintendo's business in Thailand. Registered capital is THB 22,000,000 ($677,000).

This followed Nintendo establishing Nintendo Singapore in September.

