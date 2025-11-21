Nintendo Establishes Nintendo Thailand - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 608 Views
Nintendo announced it has established a new subsidiary in Thailand as of November 17, 2025.
Takahiro Miura will serve as the managing director at the subsidiary with the aim to promote Nintendo's business in Thailand. Registered capital is THB 22,000,000 ($677,000).
This followed Nintendo establishing Nintendo Singapore in September.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Congratulations Thailand. Now time for Poland!
Nintendo firmly establishing themselves across the entirety of Asia lol how long till we get Nintendo Philippines, Nintendo Hong Kong, or Nintendo Indonesia?
I’m thinking this is all apart of Nintendo’s strategy to get NS1 over 160mil: They start selling Switch 1 in new countries. Every year is a new country, and country reveals are dripfed like NSO and Nintendo Music updates. They will carry out this plan over the next 60y, so that Switch can stay relevant for Mario’s 100y anniversary.
I still think Sony lied about the PS2 selling 160 million units just to downplay the success of the Switch 1.
Do you think that this would significantly affect the bottom line of any of the 2 companies enough for Sony to lie on official marketing material?
Exactly, to open themselves to that type of lawsuit wouldn't be worth it. People just need to move on.