Nintendo Establishes Nintendo Singapore

Nintendo announced on September 26 it has established Nintendo Singapore.

The office is a new local entity based in the Republic of Singapore with the aim to accelerate Nintendo's business in Southeast Asia. It is led by Takahiro Miura as the Managing Director and has a capital stock of SGD 8 million.

Nintendo is also considering the establishment of a local entity in the Kingdom of Thailand to accelerate business even further.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

