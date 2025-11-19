EA Says Battlefield 6 is the Best-Selling Shooter of 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 634 Views
Electronic Arts on the Battlefield website says Battlefield 6 is the best-selling shooter of 2025.
"Thank you for making Battlefield 6 the best-selling shooter game of the year," says EA.
Battlefield 6 did set a new franchise sales record with over seven million units sold in three days. During the launch weekend there were over 172 million matches played online and over 15 million hours watched on streaming services.
Battlefield 6 launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
a bit too early to celebrate? cod just came out?
Well BF went out first, not much data yet. But BF VI is one of those black friday games that can boost it again.
Little early to celebrate tbh lol but me and both of my brother in laws have been having a ton of fun in BF6! I don't think I've enjoyed a Battlefield game this much since BF3 in 2011. We don't even bother with the live service shit like the battle passes and cosmetics. We just get in, custom search for Conquest, Escalation, and Breakthrough, and we're playing like it's the golden age of multiplayer gaming again! We wanna see what kind of stuff players have made in Portal here soon.
Campaign is passable at best though lol
Not exactly sure how they can claim this with over 6 weeks left in 2025, and COD: Black Ops 7 only just releasing. If Half-Life 3 shadow drops during The Game Awards, it would easily overtake it lol
Could be a few things. First they know the sales of the game and they can compare it to what COD has done in the past and know that it wont hit that number. HL3 isn't dropping this year so that's a non-factor and even then it's PC only so the chances of it beating COD or BF is small.
Damn, UK gamers enabled COD to hit number 1 in the charts. Yep, my country loves COD and Fifa lol.
Remember when everyone was saying BF would be great but still wouldn't beat COD
...6 weeks left of 2025 but its looking more and more likely