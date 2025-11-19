EA Says Battlefield 6 is the Best-Selling Shooter of 2025 - Sales

Electronic Arts on the Battlefield website says Battlefield 6 is the best-selling shooter of 2025.

"Thank you for making Battlefield 6 the best-selling shooter game of the year," says EA.

Battlefield 6 did set a new franchise sales record with over seven million units sold in three days. During the launch weekend there were over 172 million matches played online and over 15 million hours watched on streaming services.

Battlefield 6 launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

