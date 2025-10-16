Battlefield 6 Sets Franchise Record With Over 7 Million Units Sold in 3 Days - Sales

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios announced Battlefield 6 has set a new franchise sales record with over seven million units sold in three days.

During the launch weekend there were over 172 million matches played online and over 15 million hours watched on streaming services.

"First and foremost we want to thank our players," said General Manager of Battlefield Byron Beede. "Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback. Together, with our players we’ve had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning - our first season of new content is just 12 days away."

Executive Vice President Vince Zampella added, "We never take moments like this for granted, so I want to express our sincere gratitude to our global Battlefield Studios and passionate community that has helped get us to this point. We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6’s momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead."

Battlefield 6 launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

