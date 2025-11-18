Dragon's Dogma 2 Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

Capcom announced Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold over four million units worldwide.

This figure is up from three million units sold as of May 2024 and 2.5 million units sold of as April 2024.

"Thank you to the 4 million Arisen around the world!" said Capcom. "We’re grateful to share the immersive fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 with you all, where freedom and adventure await."

Dragon's Dogma 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in March 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

