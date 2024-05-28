Dragon's Dogma 2 Sales Top 3 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 498 Views
Capcom announced Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold over three million units worldwide.
This figure is up from 2.5 million units sold of as April 2, 2024.
Dragon's Dogma 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22.
Thank you to the 3 million Arisen who have embarked on adventures in Dragon's Dogma 2! We are grateful for your continued support.— Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) May 28, 2024
- The Dragon's Dogma 2 Team pic.twitter.com/jMZL6DUxxE
That's not great to be honest, especially being on all of those platforms.
Much better than many other games can hope to sell in the same timeframe. This game sold more units than the highly appraised Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, FF7 Rebirth and Persona 3. Also the game seems to have pretty good legs, it might even sell 4.5 million this year. I would argue that's pretty decent and Capcom has said they see DD as a key franchise.