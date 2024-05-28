Dragon's Dogma 2 Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold over three million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 2.5 million units sold of as April 2, 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22.

Thank you to the 3 million Arisen who have embarked on adventures in Dragon's Dogma 2! We are grateful for your continued support.



- The Dragon's Dogma 2 Team pic.twitter.com/jMZL6DUxxE — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) May 28, 2024

