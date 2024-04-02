Dragon's Dogma 2 Sales Top 2.5 Million Units, Series Tops 10 Million Units Sold - Sales

Capcom announced Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide and the cumulative sales for the Dragon's Dogma series have surpassed 10 million units.

Dragon's Dogma 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22.

Read the press release below:

Capcom today announced that worldwide sales of Dragon's Dogma 2 surpassed 2.5 million units.

The Dragon’s Dogma series consists of action games in a fantasy setting where players adventure in an expansive open world of swords and magic. Since the release of the first game in 2012, the series garnered praise worldwide for gameplay features such as its "pawn" adventure companions who can carry out actions on their own, leading the series to exceed 10 million units sold cumulatively.

Coming twelve years after the original, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an action game set in a sprawling open world with a high degree of freedom. The game allows players to enjoy an intricately crafted, all-too-real fantasy setting while providing a taste of adventuring in a group of up to four people all while playing solo thanks to AI-controlled pawn characters that act as travelling companions. Capcom carried out various global-facing promotional activities with the aim of attracting not only long-time fans of the series but newcomers as well, including the launch of a free application that let users create their player avatars prior to the game’s release, as well as in-game pawns made in collaboration with celebrities in various countries and Japanese national athletes.

Updates regarding additions and changes to some specifications for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are being made on an ongoing basis. Details can be found on the game’s official homepage. https://www.dragonsdogma.com/2/en-us/topics/update/

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

