Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Sales Top 4 Million Units

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold over four million units.

This figure is up from four million units sold as of May 2025, two million units sold in under two weeks, and one million units sold in 24 hours.

"4 million copies of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II sold," said Warhorse Studios.

"We can't thank you enough for helping us reach this incredible milestone. Every one of you - players, fans, modders, creators, and long-time supporters - made this possible. From all of us at Warhorse, thank you for standing by Henry's side and believing in what we do."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 4.

